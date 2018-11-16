Donna Pitz Knutson, 66, of Aberdeen and formerly of Gettysburg died Nov. 8, 2018 at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen.

A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m., Nov. 16 at Faith United Methodist Church, 503 Jay St. S., Aberdeen, with visitation one hour prior. A funeral service will be 2 p.m., Nov. 21 at the United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at the Gettysburg Cemetery.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Donna’s arrangements.