Dec. 28, 1936 - Aug. 31, 2020

Donna Robbennolt, 83, of Gettysburg, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

Visitation will from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Graveside services will follow at 2:15 p.m. at Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Keep Hope Local, 127 Hilltop Dr, Gettysburg, SD 57442.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Donna’s arrangements.