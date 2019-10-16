Donors needed for blood drive

Blood donors are always needed, and Gettysburg is hosting a community blood drive on Oct. 28-29 to help.

People are urged to roll up their sleeves and donate blood if they can. The blood drive in Gettysburg will take place on Monday, Oct. 28 from 12 to 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 at the Grace Bible Church.

To schedule a donation time contact Dorothy Smith at 765-9706 or 769-1322. To save time, donors may fill out their health history online at www.vitalant.org the day of their donation. Donors must be at least 16 and in good health. Donors under the age of 18 need a minor donor permit which is online.