The opening night of the High Plains Concert Series drew a big crowd to the American Legion Community Building on Wednesday, Sept. 26, with many faces that were new to town. The country group had everything from an accordion to a fiddle player, and played a variety of original and classic pickin’ and grinnin’ tunes. The concert series has reciprocity with Mobridge, Pierre, Huron, and Redfield, which drew several of the audience members from out of town to take in the show.