June 16, 1923 - May 4, 2021

Doris Vos, 97, of White River, SD, died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her home.

Doris Eloise Brooking was born June 16, 1923, to Herbert and Isadore (Hayes) Brooking. Doris grew up on the family farm near Onida in Sully County. She graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1941.

She went to school at South Dakota State College in Brookings, majoring in Home Economics.

During those college years, World War II was being fought and military troops were based on the SDSC campus. It was there she met James Vos of Oskaloosa, Iowa. On June 23, 1947, she married her “Army guy.” In September 1956, Jim began his ministry in the Methodist Church in Hayes.

White River became home in 1974. Doris did substitute teaching and taught Home Making, later moving to Selby where she worked at the Good Samaritan Health Care Center.

Survivors include children Becky (Joe) Dougherty of Cheyenne, Andy (Jodi Hanson) Vos of Sioux Falls, Phil (Joyce) Vos of Sioux Falls, Martha (Byron) Janke of Sturgis, and Phoebe (Dan) Krogman of White River. 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

A memorial has been established to the White River United Methodist Church, White River American Legion Auxiliary, and Mellette County Senior Citizens Center.

Funeral services were held May 10, at the Community Events Center in White River.