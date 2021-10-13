Doris Weischedel

Doris Jean Kennedy Weischedel, 93, of Gettys- burg, died Oct. 6, 2021 at the Avera Oahe Manor after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Funeral services were held Oct. 11 at the United Meth- odist Church, Onida, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial followed in the Onida Cemetery

Doris Jean Kennedy was born on May 7, 1928 in

Sully County to Earl and Ada (Banister) Kennedy of rural Onida, SD. She was raised in the Okoboji and Onida area and graduated Onida High School in 1946. She married Gerald D. Weischedel on Jan 17, 1947 in Pierre, SD.

They moved into Onida in 1963, and Doris helped her husband in the Sheriff’s office. She also babysat and worked at local cafes. In 1975 they moved to Newcas- tle, WY where Gerald worked in the oil fields for 32 years. Doris began her 30 year ca- reer with the Weston County Health Services in house- keeping and laundry. Before her retirement in 2006, she was the manager of both departments.