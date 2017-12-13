Dorothy Keller

Dorothy Marie Keller, 84, of Grand Island, Nebraska died Nov. 18, 2017 at Golden Living Center – Lakeview in Grand Island. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Dec. 16 at the Northridge Assembly of God Church in Grand Island, NE. Interment will be in the Wood River Cemetery in Wood River, NE. Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

Dorothy was born Feb. 10, 1933 in Huron, SD to Joseph and Marie (Wipf) Waldner. She grew up in Huron and graduated from Huron High School in 1951. She married William Holmes Keller on June 8, 1951 in Huron. She was a nurse’s aide and worked for Northern Hills Training Center in Spearfish, SD and the Custer State Hospital. She was a member of Northridge Assembly of God in Grand Island, and lived in Potter County at one point.

She is survived by her children Robyn (Jolynn) Keller of Bismarck, ND, Jody Keller of Denver, CO, Randa (Hector) Faz of Van Buren, AK, Brad (Carol) Keller of Lake Placid, Florida; sister Francis (Velmer) Ziegler of Huron, SD; brothers Gene (Dorothy) Waldner of Huron, SD, Rodney Waldner of Sioux Falls, SD; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandparents; son, Jamie Keller; and sister, Josie Waldner.