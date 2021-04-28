Dotty Gunsalus

Feb. 6, 1931 - April 18, 2021

Dotty Ann Olsen Gunsalus, age 90, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

She was born on Feb. 6, 1931 to Earl and Leona Olsen in Faith, SD. They moved to Gettysburg, SD where she graduated from high school in 1949. It was in Gettysburg where she eventually met and married Gerry Gunsalus. They were married for 55 years.

She was a hard worker. Her many occupations included: Gettysburg Motor Company which she and Gerry owned, teaching Kindergarten for a year or two, and the Oahe Manor. She was a Den Mother along with Edith Burrell for the Cub Scouts and helped out in 4H.

In 1969, the family moved to Scottsdale, AZ where Gerry went to work selling cars and Dotty went to work for United Western Realty part time which eventually turned into full time along with getting her Real Estate License. She became the designated broker and sub-divided land. She later trained new agents on selling homes then eventually started her own Real Estate company Property Professionals.

Dotty excelled at everything she did even testifying in Congress along with giving numerous speeches and winning awards while taking classes at Scottsdale Community College.

Dotty was a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club and Desert Noon Timers of Scottsdale. Dotty had excellent work ethics and loved the work she did. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

She leaves behind her 3 adult children, Gary Gunsalus, Geff Gunsalus and Colette Karnes along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We miss her so much and so proud that we had 90 years with our beautiful mother. God Bless her! She will be greatly missed.

Condolences to the family may be sent to Geff Gunsalus 7403 E. 6th Avenue, Suite 1 Scottsdale, AZ 85251.