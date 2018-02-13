Double header BB victory at home Saturday

The Potter County Battlers and Lady Battlers hosted a double header on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the GHS gym. The Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots came to town and headed home at the end of the day with losses against both the boys and girls. Following are the stats from that game. Stats Lady Battlers vs Lady Patriots Potter County 62 Hitchcock-Tulare 49 Non-conference at Gettysburg HITCHCOCK-TULARE (11-8): Dawson Otto 0 3-6 3, Elizabeth Salmen 3 7-8 14, Ally Binger 2 4-4 9, Baylee Enander 3 2-6 8, Tyler Schone 2 1-2 5, Kenidee Enander 0 0-1 0, Ashley masat 1 2-2 4, Dannyn Peterson 2 2-3 6. Totals 13-50 21-32 49. POTTER COUNTY (9-9): Samantha Stethem 3 1-5 7, Kori Hansen 4 2-2 13, Jenna Robbennolt 4 12-18 20, Paige Worth 3 0-0 7, Karen Smith 3 1-2 7, Delanie Larson 1 0-0 2, Kayla Sautner 2 2-2 6. Totals 20-50 18-29 62. Hitchcock-Tulare 13 21 43 49 Potter County 16 30 44 62 3-point field goals — Hitchcock-Tulare 2 (Salmen, Binger); Potter County 4 (Hansen 3, Worth). Total fouls — Hitchcock-Tulare 23; Potter County 19. Fouled out — Hitchcock-Tulare (Salmen). Rebounds — Hitchcock-Tulare 32 (Salmen 4, Masat 4); Potter County 47 (Smith 7). Assists — Hitchcock-Tulare 7 (Binger 3); Potter County 13 (Robbennolt 4). Turnovers — Hitchcock-Tulare 16; Potter County 16. Steals — Hitchcock-Tulare 8 (Binger 4); Potter County 5 (Hansen 2). Battlers vs Patriots Potter County 60 Hitchcock-Tulare 47 Non-conference at Gettysburg HITCHCOCK-TULARE: Grant Hamilton 3 0-0 6, Zach Binger 4 4-5 15, Caileb Wanner 0 1-2 1, Ty Hofer 7 7-12 21, Dason Gahm 2 0-0 4. Totals 16-51 12-19 47. POTTER COUNTY: Cole Nafziger 7 5-6 21, Ben Krueger 2 2-2 7, Dawson Simon 4 10-11 19, Calen Decker 2 2-4 6, Shad Sharp 1 2-2 4, Phillip Vetter 1 1-2 3. Totals 17-54 22-27 60. Hitchcock-Tulare 9 22 27 47 Potter County 23 37 46 60 3-point field goals — Hitchcock-Tulare 3 (Binger 3); Potter County 4 (Nafziger 2, Krueger, Simon). Total fouls — Hitchcock-Tulare 22; Potter County 17. Fouled out — Hitchcock-Tulare (Hamilton). Rebounds — Hitchcock-Tulare 45 (Hofer 12, Binger 10); Potter County 36 (Simon 7, Nafziger 6). Assists — Hitchcock-Tulare 7 (Hofer 3); Potter County 11 (Kolten Kirby 4). Turnovers — Hitchcock-Tulare 24; Potter County 16. Steals — Hitchcock-Tulare 8 (Hamilton 2, Binger 2, Wanner 2); Potter County 11 (Krueger 4).