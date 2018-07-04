Double take…

This 1959 IHC tractor belonging to Bob and Mary Carol Potts was popular with the Hericks boys during the annual Dakota Kruzers Show and Shine on Saturday, June 30. While some saw the youngsters on the tractor and immediately thought of Don and Lila’s boys, Tony and Ryan, it turns out that these are the next generation. Noah, 12, is the son of Dr. Tony Hericks and wife Erin, and three-year-old Ethan is the son of Ryan and Mel Hericks. The boys live in Sioux Falls, but anyone who knew their dads at that age would have made the Gettysburg connection, especially when seeing them on an IH tractor.