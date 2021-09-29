Feb. 15, 1936 - Sept. 18, 2021

Dr. Douglas E. Torbert O.D., 85, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home. Funeral services were held Friday, Sept, 24 at East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. A graveside service was held Friday at the Arlington City Cemetery in Arlington, SD.

Doug was born on Feb. 15, 1936, in Camp Crook, South Dakota to the Rev. J.W. and Zorah E. (Godfrey) Torbert. He was the youngest of four boys. As a Methodist preacher’s kid, he attended school and lived in several communities in South Dakota. These communities included Britton, Arlington, Pierre, and Tulare to name a few. Following his high school graduation from Tulare, Doug volunteered for the draft and spent his next two years on the Island of Okinawa. Following his deployment, he married Dale Dulany and moved to Forest Grove, Oregon to attend Pacific University where he received his B.S. and Doctorate in Optometry degrees. The primary location of his practice was Gettysburg, South Dakota, but he finished his career in Mitchell, SD. Doug felt honored and privileged to serve those two communities for a total of 45 years.

Service was important to Doug which led him to be involved in many activities such as his work in the church (lay leader) and committees, choir (45 years), and synod/conference panels. In addition, he responded to the call of service with Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis, American Legion, school board, Chamber, Masons, and Shriners. In his profession, he served as president of both the State of SD Optometric Society and the SD Board of Examiners in Optometry. Additionally, he held leadership positions with the National Board of Examiners in Optometry and the North Central States Optometric Conference Board, served a governor appointment to the SD Humanities Council, and he was a life member of the American Optometric Association. His most important endeavor, however, was his efforts as the founder of South Dakota VOSH (Volunteer Optometric Service to Humanity), an organization that supplies eyewear and eye care to the poor in South American countries. He held various leadership roles in VOSH, including serving as director of twenty missions to Mexico and Nicaragua. Doug’s work throughout his career not only promoted and bettered the optometric profession but also left the world better as a result of his efforts.

Doug was a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying the club plane in his younger years. He enjoyed traveling, and his sense of adventure took him to destinations all over the world. During his free time, Doug enjoyed golfing, woodworking, painting, drawing, stained glass design, and anything with his family.

“My family adds much joy, color, and pride to my life,” he said. Grateful for having shared his life are his four children, Bart (Laurie) Torbert of Rapid City, SD, Chris (Patti) Torbert of Sioux Falls, JoDee (Mike) Kluck of Watertown, SD, and Tonya (Don) Tanner of Gettysburg, SD; step-son, Timothy (Cathy) Rice of Peoria, IL; an “almost” daughter, Rebecca (Austin) Behnke of Lake City, MN; twelve grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; but most particularly his wife, Janice Lou Torbert whom he married in March of 1996.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. J.W. and Zorah E. Torbert; his step-mother, Lillie Torbert; brothers James, George, and Kenneth; step-daughter, Jennifer Rice; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Memorials may be directed to VOSH South Dakota to provide glasses and Eye Care in 3rd World Countries. The service can be viewed on the East Side Lutheran Church Facebook Page. George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls was entrusted with arrangements.