Feb. 15, 1936 - Sept. 18, 2021

Dr. Douglas E. Torbert O.D., 85, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home, under hospice care.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 24, at East Side Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. A graveside service will be at approximately 1:30 p.m., Friday, at the Arlington City Cemetery in Arlington, SD.

Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls.

Memorials may be directed to VOSH South Dakota to provide glasses and Eye Care in 3rd World Countries.