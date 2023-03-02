Drug awareness program March 7

Emergency responders and community groups join forces to bring Emily’s Hope program to the Gettysburg School Tuesday, March 7 at 1 p.m.

Longtime KELO TV journalist, Angela Kennecke has turned her pain into hope for others with her program “Finding Purpose in the Pain.” Kennecke will share her personal story of loss during a visit the Gettysburg school on Tuesday, March 7 at 1 p.m. The program is designed to offer hope to families struggling with addiction and is open to the community.

Emily’s Hope is a program started by Kennecke after her daughter’s death from an opioid overdose. Her goal is to turn heartbreak into action through offering resources available to those facing addiction or drug use. Her presentation comes through her personal story of loss.

Potter County emergency responders and community groups are joining forces to fight drug abuse and bring awareness through the experience of one who has experienced loss.

Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill VanderVorst was instrumental in bringing the program to the community. He said he helped line up the event to not only bring awareness to the community, but to help give back. He said that in areas like Potter County, when people are in need of help they know the first responder as a friend or family member. As a parent, he recognizes that the drug crisis targets people of all ages, and many drugs are disguised as candy — and can be fatal.

The program presented by Kennecke is created to engage the audience through the story of her experience losing her daughter, Emily. Small, rural communities are not immune to the problem, and she will offer ways to identify warning signs and offer ways to get help.

The program is brought to town through the sponsorship of the Gettysburg and Hoven Fire Departments, Gettysburg and Hoven EMTs, Potter County Sheriff Office, Avera Missouri River Health Center, Gettysburg D.A.R.E., City of Gettysburg, and Gettysburg Whitlock Bay Development Corporation.

The program is free and open to the public on Tuesday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at GHS.

