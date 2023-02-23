Drug Task Force makes arrest in Potter County

A North Dakota man was arrested and faces drug and felony firearm charges following a highway traffic stop west of Gettysburg last week by the region’s Drug Task Force.

A report filed in Potter County showed that Jess Boehm, 33, of Bismarck was stopped Feb. 10 for having no front license plate on the vehicle he was driving, which was a 2008 grey GMC Sierra. During the stop, a drug dog with the law enforcement officers was deployed and a vehicle search was conducted revealing meth, marijuana, and a loaded pistol.

Boehm is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on March 7, and could face charges of drug possession, ingestion of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a felony firearm charge. -MMcR