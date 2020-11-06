June 12, 1935 - Oct. 29, 2020

Duane Rasmussen, 85, of Faulkton and formerly of Gettysburg, died Oct. 29, 2020 at the Faulkton Senior Living.

A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021.

Duane Lee Rasmussen was born June 12, 1935 to Ernest and Blanche (Bartholomew) Rasmussen at Seneca, SD. He attended grade school at Seneca and graduated in 1954 from Faulkton High School. Duane began serving in the United States Army on May 8, 1958. He worked as a radio repairman in Germany.

Duane spent the largest portion of his life in Seneca. He ran an electrical business, worked for the city maintenance, and did carpentry work. He also lived in the Rapid City and Hill City, SD area where he worked seasonally at Mount Rushmore and the Tip Top Motel.

He was a member of the Faulkton VFW Post #3179 and the Seneca United Methodist Church.

In 2008 Duane moved to Gettysburg. He later moved to Faulkton and became a resident of the Faulkton Senior Living.

Duane is survived by his brother, Richard (Margaret) Rasmussen of Hill City, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Robert; and sister, Lorraine Buechler.

Arrangements are under the directio of Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton.