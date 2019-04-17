Earl Eugene “Babe” King, 91, died April 9 in Platte Health Center Avera.

Earl E. King was born on Dec. 25, 1927 to Earl L. and Emma (Martins) King in rural Platte, SD. His family moved to rural Geddes, SD in 1943. He graduated from Platte High School in 1945. Earl married Betty M. Phillips on Aug. 10, 1952 at the Geddes United Methodist Church and moved into Geddes where he resided for the remainder of his life.

His early work experiences include construction of the Fort Randall Dam, Charles Mix County and Mobil Oil. Together with Betty, they operated the Mobil Oil Bulk Service, King’s Service mechanic shop, and King’s Service trucking. Earl concluded his work activities delivering fuel for the Geddes Farmers Coop Oil Station.

Earl is survived by his wife, Betty; children, Marsha (Norm) Kostboth of Gettysburg, SD, Michael (Kelly) King of Sioux Falls, SD, and Linda (Dan) Schulte of Geddes, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Vern, Lawrence, Virgil, Harold, Helen Shortreed, and Lula Touw.

A memorial service was held April 16 at the Geddes United Methodist Church with a private family burial prior to the memorial service.