Students will be released from classes at the Gettysburg school at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 for Parent/Teacher conferences, which will take place from 2:30 to 8 p.m.

There will be no classes at the school on Friday, Oct. 4. However, it is Parents Night for the football team, so there will be a game against Hitchcock/Tulare at Battler Field starting at 7 p.m.