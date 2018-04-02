Easter egg hunt Saturday

The Easter Bunny is coming to town on Saturday!

The annual Easter egg hunt, sponsored by Gettysburg In Action, will be held at the city pool park beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 31. The event is held for children ages eight and under.

Kids can register for prizes in addition to finding treats in the Easter eggs that can be found all across the park.

Folks of all ages are invited to come and visit the Easter Bunny on Saturday morning. The egg hunt will be held at the park, rain or shine!