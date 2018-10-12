Easy choice…

When given the choice of riding their bikes or taking a ride on top of a firetruck, the decision was easy for the kids who participated in the GIA bike-a-thon on Friday, Oct. 5 at the Gettysburg City Park. Kids ditched their bikes along the side of the road as they loaded onto the big, red trucks for a ride from the Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department. Despite the chilly, damp weather, several youngsters came out to take part in the annual bike-a-thon to help raise funds for the GIA and vie for prizes. Watch next week’s edition of the News for more from the prize winners.