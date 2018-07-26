Eco-Site, Inc submits request to FCC to register telecommunications tower

Telecommunications Facility

Eco-Site, Inc. has submitted a request to the FCC to register a proposed approx. 260’ tall self-supporting telecommunications tower with medium intensity dual lighting and marking system to be located on 163rd St. in Gettysburg, SD 57442; coordinates of 45-01-39.85 N, 99-56-26.01 W. Interested parties may review the application by going to the FCC’s Antennae Structure Registration (ASR) website and entering the ASR application # A1107778. Members of the public may raise environmental concerns about the proposed structure by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the FCC. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file such requests online and instructions to do so can be found on the FCC’s Environmental Request page (http://www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) or send to: Ramon Williams, Federal Communications Commission, 445 12th Street, SW, Washington, DC 20554. Requests should also be sent to: FDH Velocitel, ATTN: Richard Brainerd, 6521 Meridien Drive, Raleigh, NC 27616. In order for your comments to receive full and timely consideration, they should be received at the addresses above within 30 days of the date of this notice and reference FCC ASR file # A1107778.

