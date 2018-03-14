Edith Burrell, 100, of Gettysburg, SD died Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at the Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, MN. She was born Aug. 14, 1917.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 at Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge with a 7 p.m. Rosary service. On Sunday, March 18, visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gettysburg from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. Scripture service. The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 19 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Gettysburg, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
A full obituary will run in next week’s edition of the News.
Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge is in charge of arrangements.
Edith Burrell
