Edith Burrell, 100, of Gettysburg, SD died Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at the Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, MN. She was born Aug. 14, 1917.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 at Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge with a 7 p.m. Rosary service. On Sunday, March 18, visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gettysburg from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. Scripture service. The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 19 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Gettysburg, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

A full obituary will run in next week’s edition of the News.

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge is in charge of arrangements.