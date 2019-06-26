Editor named to International Golden Dozen

The International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors (ISWNE), comprised of 300 members from English speaking countries around the world, met in Atlanta, Georgia last week for their annual conference on the campus of Emory University. It was during their awards ceremony on June 20 that the Potter County News was recognized for editorial contributions.

Molly McRoberts, managing editor of the News in Gettysburg, was honored as one of the Golden Dozen by the ISWNE Golden Quill judge for her editorial writing.

ISWNE is a world-wide newspaper organization with a mission to promote independent community journalism throughout the world, and foster freedom of the press in all nations.

A comment from the Golden Quill judge stated simply, “democracy needs her.”

The South Dakota Newspaper Association was well represented at the ISWNE conference, with Tim Waltner of the Freeman Courier also named to the Golden Dozen, and Brian Hunhoff of the Yankton County Observer honored with the Eugene Cervi Award, which is the highest award given by the ISWNE organization. The award recognizes a newspaper editor who has consistently acted in the conviction that “good journalism begets good government.”

McRoberts was also the recipient of the Hazel Brannon Smith Scholarship, given to a woman editor to attend the annual summer conference.