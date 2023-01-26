It’s a very big deal

As of Tuesday morning, there was a report of 39 mass shootings in our country since the new year. That’s more than the number of days since the calendar turned.

While it’s sad, that’s not the really sad part.

The really sad part is that these shootings have become so common place in our country that we don’t even see reports about all of them — unless the number of people shot is high, or the circumstances seemed unusual enough to make it news worthy.

I guess there aren’t many “unusal” places left. A school shooting in Iowa didn’t make the top of the news cycle — but there were only two teenagers left dead.

That seems like it should be a big deal.

A recent shooting during a new year’s celebration left 10 people dead — many on a ballroom dance floor. Those were ballroom dancers, in their 50s, 60s, and 70s. Folks just taking a twirl around the dance floor to welcome in hopes of all good things in their new year.

Those hopes were short lived.

Back in the 1980s, I lived in the bay area in Northern California. My friends and I sometimes visited a friendly seaside town called Half Moon Bay. At the time, the place was famous for growing pumpkins and held a festival to celebrate. There were some pretty impressive pumpkins for the picking, along with an art and wine festival.

It was a happy event.

This week, it became another shooting ground when people were killed at farming operations. Reports indicated that school was out, so several children were present to witness the shootings. I suppose they should be happy, since this time, they weren’t the target. It still doesn’t seem like the kind of thing they need to experience, even watching from a distance.

I suspect the bad dreams from seeing a mass shooting are hard to shake.

They are for me, and I can only imagine what they saw.

Every life lost leaves a trail of grief, but lives taken through seemingly random acts of violence not only impact those in the moment, but bring back the pain on the trail of those who are taken back to every time it has happened before. And we need to consider just how many times that is — again, it’s already been 39 in just 24 days, with every one of those deaths being a very big deal.

I wonder if we are getting closer to the time we can talk about ways to make it stop.

Take care.