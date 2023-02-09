What to do next

I’m curious how many people know the basics of CPR. This was a discussion in my office today, so I’m passing it along to you.

February is American Heart Month, designed to bring awareness to our cardiovascular health. There’s a piece on page 5 that addresses that, and is worth the read.

There are some who are of the mind-set that a slice of bacon might help serve as a lubricant for our heart. I have been told, on very good authority, that information (as disappointing as it may be) is completely and utterly false.

However, there are still many who opt not to believe, and that brings me back to the pondering from the beginning.

Do most people know what to do when faced with someone suffering a cardiac event/heart attack?

Here’s the way I imagine it would go. If someone clutched their chest or arm and fell to the floor, I would imagine that person to be quickly surrounded by the “take charge” people — and if you do a quick mental inventory, you probably have the good fortune to know a lot of those people. They are the ones who may not be your close friend, but clearly understand that taking steps for saving a life is the right thing to do. They are the ones who, somewhere in the back of their mind, know that they need to get the blood pumping until the heart is started again.

They start doing chest compressions, with the music of the Bee Gees disco classic “Stayin’ Alive” running through their head.

Incidentally, if you don’t know the song, take a minute to do a search and listen to it — it’s a great beat…easy to dance to…and maybe even one to come back and live to.

If this would happen in a building that may hold events attended by many, there is likely an AED machine somewhere nearby. That stands for Automated External Defibrillator, which is a piece of equipment that could be considered “heart attacks for dummies” — it will talk you through what needs to be done to analyze the heart rhythm and if needed, will shock the heart, hopefully, back into beating.

The basics of CPR and use of an AED are simple steps that can save a life. Don’t worry that you are pushing too hard or don’t know exactly how to perform CPR — just try. And the next time you walk into an event, look around to see if there is an AED machine nearby. Then you can be happy when the event is over and you didn’t have to use it.

But it’s good to know, just in case.

Kind of like that one disco song!

Take care. Nothing new

Sometimes I question if there are any new ideas. Story lines in movies often reflect the classics, with perhaps a trashier interpretation to add a modern twist. But lately it feels like things are just being done on a loop. Movies that were popular back when I was in high school are being remade — which seems silly since it hasn’t been that long since the first once came out…or so it seems to those of us in our waning years of youth.

Weren’t the originals of movies like Magnificent Seven or King Kong or Fame or Psycho all examples of cinematic genius the first (or second) time they were made? And when the movies are remade now, don’t they seem to have a darker theme? Teen Wolf with Michael J. Fox in a letter jacket seemed light and silly. The 2023 version doesn’t look nearly as inviting in the previews — which are now “trailers” for whatever reason.

Now we are getting remakes of old game shows — Name that Tune, the $100,000 Pyramid, Match Game — to be fair, I haven’t watched the new ones, so don’t honestly know if they are as much fun, or even better than the originals. They just seemed like the same old thing.

But then it happened. A commercial came on for a new movie. It may be one of the more ridiculous themes, but was honestly one I had not heard of, and had never imagined. Cocaine Bear is a dark comedy telling the story of a bear that consumes — you guessed it — a significant amount of cocaine. I haven’t read up on it, but from the “trailer” I imagine the viewer gets to follow the drug fueled, wacky antics of the big critter as it goes through the forest.

Huh. That’s entertainment? I guess at least it’s a new idea — although the jury may still be out on whether it’s a good one. molly@pottercountynews.com

605-769-1180