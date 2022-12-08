Interesting evolution

There was an interesting segment on the TV news show 60 Minutes last week about the evolution of dogs. What made it interesting to me was that they didn’t focus on the survival of the strongest but rather the survival of the kindest.

They all started as wolves, but the story suggested that the animals picked humans as companions, and not the other way around. The wolves deciding to be nice to the people could be less “wolfy” and were at a huge advantage. Those animals were able to come inside, eat some food scraps, and have someone scratch behind their ears.

It seems like a pretty solid move, and a much easier life for both species.

Evolution is interesting, and the hardest part for me when watching the segment was to imagine both the chihuahua and the Irish Wolfhound evolved from the same critter. But that could send me spinning for way too long.

I thought about how easy it would be to not be in the wild. It hit me during the summer, while we spent evenings on the deck. Our hound dog was always with us, lazily dozing as we plucked tunes on the guitar and shared laughs over whatever seemed funny at the moment.

Then we heard the coyotes.

It’s not unusual to hear the call of the coyotes in our part of town, but on those quiet summer nights it sometimes sounds like they are just across the neighborhood. I wondered if that is hard for our pets — do they long for the life with a pack, running free and yipping their song under the prairie moon?

I looked at our dog, rescued from a shelter years ago and now comfortably soozing on the deck. As the coyotes in the distance howled, she lifted her head and tipped it to listen — but she didn’t move. After a few moments, she looked over at us, yawned, and rested her head back on her paws.

Not exactly Buck from Call of the Wild.

I suspect her current pack, made of 50-somethings who toss her scraps and spend far too much time asking, “who’s a good girl?” seemed a much easier life. Although I have no way of knowing just how far she delved into the thought process, I’d like to think she was happy with her evolutionary outcome in life.

It’s funny how far dogs have come, but yet there are still so many similarities with humans from their days in the cave.

But I guess I shouldn’t judge the evolution of our species by that TV channel showing the burning fireplace.

I’ll try to delve a little deeper.

Take care.