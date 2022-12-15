We’re snow spoiled

It’s been a while. I’m not even sure when we had the last really big snow. You know, the kind that made us stock up on comfort food and have candles ready, just in case.

They usually time around a holiday event, which is good to make sure our stress levels don’t get too low.

There was an item on the magic box asking someone considerably younger than I about what they would do if they were left without power for a long time — like 24 hours. I clicked away. It was apparent that was not geared toward me.

But then it got me thinking that there is probably a fairly significant number of people out there who haven’t experienced that.

Granted, it’s been a long time since I have, but the memories seem fresh. I hadn’t really thought about the consequences — like no phone charge. It used to be that the phone was one thing that kept working through the outage.

It was a simpler time. But a time that got dark much earlier.

Please keep in mind that while this is our first major snow event, there’s a good chance it may not be the last this season. If you haven’t done so yet, consider signing up for the free emergency text alerts through the Gettysburg Police Department. I’ve put the steps on the front page for you.

Also, be sure to stay out of the way of our city and county crews while they are working to clear the streets. It’s understandable that we want to get out after being cooped in from a storm, but our crews are trying to make the roads passable and every time they have to stop to let you drive by to “look,” it just takes longer to get the job done. So give them a few hours to get the major arteries cleared and try to avoid the streets where they are removing snow.

And if the electricity is off, just light a candle and think how lucky we are that this doesn’t happen very often — and enjoy the down time!

Take care.