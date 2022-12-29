What’s that you say?

It seems the lines are blurred between what is news and what is entertainment. It is easily confused, espeically on television and online.

I understand that too often some stations in the electronic media blurt — perhaps with a 24 hour news cycle, they don’t always feel they have time to get it right.

They just need to get it out there.

The problem is, they seldom follow up with corrections.

Presenting it in a more entertaining method,which is often a more hectic message, may reach a different audience, but it needs to be clear what is entertainment, and what is news. Sometimes, parody is confused. That’s why it’s important to know, and trust, your source.

For example, when you’re reading The Onion, a satirical publication created on the campus of a Wisconsin college back in those magical days of the 1980s, we knew that the “news” being shared was so ridiculous that it had to be a joke.

Now, that’s not always the case. Too often snippets of information are picked up by “news” outlets, and, too often shared with people who limit their sources but are happy to repeat it without any verification.

Think back to the game we played as kids, sitting in a circle and whispering news from one to another. Remember how different it was reported at the end from how it started? We laughed and seemed to learn a lesson about “gossip,” but why doesn’t that follow through to our grown-up lives?

Shouldn’t we question that which sounds…well…questionable?

For example, when you hear that schools are putting out litter boxes for students identifying as cats, one would likely think it was something printed in The Onion, but when it is told by a highprofile elected official and released on an entertainment “news” channel, to some it sounds authoritative. It then becomes sensationalized untruth, as it morphs into issues about schools accommodating students who identify as cats and that it has become a crisis, which, of course it hasn’t — because it isn’t true. While there may be people who role play as animal characters, there has been no evidence that they are being set up with litter boxes in their schools. It appears to be a way of scaring people to extremes regarding gender nonconformity to a “see what happens when this is allowed” type of thinking.

However, it can be used in a good way, as an example of how truth can be twisted or sensationalized, and how we need to question, both content and the source. Is it from a source of entertainment or news?

There was one school in Colorado that admitted to keeping cat litter, but it wasn’t for the reasons touted. In the district where Columbine High School is located, small amounts are in “go buckets” along with other emergency supplies — the kind of supplies students might need in the event that may cause them to be locked in a classroom during something like a shooting. If the lock down lasts longer than a child’s bladder can handle it, a pop-up tent provides some privacy while the bucket is being used. There were also buckets with emergency supplies like candy for diabetic children, a school map, wet wipes, first aid items, flashlights; and it’s been suggested that the litter may also help to make the floor less slippery from the spilled blood while some escape from the shooter.

Experience is one way to learn. Accurate news is another.

Here’s a new year’s resolution — don’t borrow trouble. Ask questions.

Take care.