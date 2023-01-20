I’m a bee-liever

Bees are some of our best friends.

We’ve been taught that in school (at least I think the importance of pollinators is still allowed in the curriculum), and those who garden or live in places like we do where growing food is an important part of our lives, it’s especially important to pay attention to bee health.

A vaccine was recently approved to help protect honeybees. A foulbrood disease regularly attacks hives, which forces their beekeepers to destroy infected colonies and go to lengths to stop the spread, sometimes with antibiotics, and sometimes by more drastic measures like burning the hives.

This particular infection can weaken and kill the colonies, and is reported to have been found in over a quarter of honeybee hives.

Now there is some prevention, which legend tells us can use just an ounce to be worth a pound of cure, or in this case, honey.

And pretty much everything else that grows.

The new vaccine is given to the queen to ingest, that in turn will pass down to her larvae, making them immune to the disease.

Seems simple enough.

It has also been reported that the new vaccine is just a stepping stone, and is so far only showing around a 50% efficacy — it wouldn’t be considered good enough for humans at that rate.

But it’s a start. Keep in mind that there are lots of things that can cause a buzz in a bee hive, from parasitic mites to climate change to declining food supply to chemicals. Bees have a lot to deal with, so any help we can offer should be…well…a help.

Again, it’s a start.

It’s no secret that I’m a believer in vaccines. I don’t need to know what’s in them — I just need to know that they help to keep us from getting dead. I’m a big fan of that.

I don’t know what all bees put into their honey, either, but I’m certainly not worried about the breakdown — I just need to know that it tastes great on peanut butter toast and adds a nice little something to a cup of tea. And I don’t seem to feel allergic to the change of seasons when I add honey to my diet — that’s nothing to sneeze at!

We use medicine to help keep livestock healthy, and crops, and some of us even use it to do the same for people we care about.

Maybe we just need to bee-lieve it will work!

Take care.