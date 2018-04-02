Edna E. Vail, 98 of Belle Fourche, died Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Edna was born April 3, 1919 in the Harding County area of South Dakota to George and Barbara (Spitzer) Allerdings. She lived all of her life in South Dakota in the communities of Lebanon, Gettysburg, Spearfish, and Belle Fourche.

She married Alex W. Vail on Oct. 17, 1944 in Gettysburg, SD. They farmed in the Lebanon community until moving to Gettysburg in 1963. In 1983 they moved to Spearfish and made this her home until she moved into Judy’s Assisted Living in Belle Fourche, SD in 2013.

Edna was a very caring and giving lady and was deeply respected and admired by her family, friends, neighbors and staff at Judy’s Assisted Living.

Edna is survived by her two sons, Larry (Sandra) Vail, Unitah, Utah, and Ronald (Jacquelyn) Vail, Gilbert Arizona; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; three brothers; four sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews; and three special ladies that helped take care of our mother, Judy, Marilyn, and Tonia. Edna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alex, daughter Beverly, one grandson, three sisters, and five brothers.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Lebanon, SD Cemetery. Please join our family in celebrating our mother’s life and observing what would have been her 99th birthday.

