Edward W. Carr, 86, of Agar, SD died May 3, 2019, at the Southridge Nursing Home, Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on May 10 at the United Methodist Church, Agar, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will follow in the Onida Cemetery. A prayer service will be 7 p.m., May 9, with visitation one-hour prior at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg.

Edward William Carr was born March 27, 1933 in Onida, SD to Wayne and Marie (Roth) Carr. He graduated from Agar High School and on July 24, 1950, Ed married Wilma Crofutt. Ed farmed outside of Agar and worked for Asmussen and Hughes farms along with Stuart and Daughters. After his retirement he worked for USDA Ag Statistics, alongside Wilma.

Ed was a lifetime member of the Agar United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his children: Nancy Prasek (CL Bass), Spearfish, Barbara Bryant and Timothy (Pam) Carr, of Sioux Falls; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; his parents, three sisters Elizabeth, Betty, and Dorothy; and two brothers, Wayne and Jim.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg is in charge of arrangements.