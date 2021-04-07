PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS

Nearly 100 youngsters lined up to take part in the Gettysburg In Action Easter Egg Hunt. The event was held at the swimming pool park in Gettysburg on Saturday, April 3. The kids had a hard time waiting, as they saw over 1,300 eggs spread across the park, loaded with treats and ready to be picked. Each participant was able to gather 14 eggs to take home, and those who registered for the egg hunt were included in a drawing for more prizes. Although it was a little breezy, sunshine and warm temps made for a nice holiday weekend.