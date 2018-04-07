Egg-xhilarating…

The sun was deceiving on Saturday, March 31 as 66 children and accompanying adults had to bundle up for the annual Gettysburg In Action Easter egg hunt. Nearly 30 mph winds whipped across the park by the city pool, causing the temperature to feel like a bracing -6 degrees. The GIA and Junior GIA members put out 1200 plastic eggs stuffed with treats for the kids, and each child was able to collect 19 eggs to take home. The annual event didn’t last too long, as folks gathered their goodies and headed for warmer places.