Students in the Gettysburg middle school competed in the annual egg drop as part of a student council project. Landon Larson (Dave and Jenny), Leo Aesoph (Amanda Aesoph/Clint Aesoph), and Jhett Simon (Sally and Darrin) cheered on their egg as it was dropped from the third floor window of the Potter County courthouse on Wednesday, April 17. The eggs were dropped to see which would safely make it to the ground without being scrambled.