Elaine Wagner of Pierre, SD died Feb. 12, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Elaine was born June 17, 1941, in Lebanon, SD to Melvin and Dorothy (Breitkreutz) Merrill. She grew up in Lebanon and graduated from Agar High School in 1959.

She worked for the South Dakota Department of Transportation for 33 years until her retirement in 1998.

She married Lyle Wagner on June 11, 1960, in Agar, SD and lived in Pierre.

She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Priscilla Circle, LWML, and hospital auxiliary.

Elaine is survived by her sons Ron (Lynda) Wagner and Pastor Don (Jolene) Wagner; daughters Ronda (Dane) Steffen and Darcie (Tom) Kurtenbach; 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, brothers Raymond Merrill and Larry (Carol) Merrill, and sister Norma Jean Gourlie.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church or the Hospital Auxiliary.

Services were held Feb. 19 at Faith Lutheran Church with burial at Riverside Cemetery

Arrangements were with Isburg Funeral Chapel.