There were 834 of th 1,734 registered voters in Potter County who came to the polls on Tuesday, June 5 for the Primary Election. The 48% voter turnout consisted of 178 from Hoven, 561 from Gettysburg, with 95 absentee ballots cast in the election.
Following are the unofficial results from the election.
Potter County Unofficial Primary Election Results
REPUBLICAN
Register of Deeds
Elaine “Dugger” Storkson 501
Sheila Schatz 273
Dist. 1 Commissioner
Bill Frost 106
Cody Nauman 44
US Representative
Neal Tapio 146
Shantel Krebs 202
Dusty Johnson 392
SD Governor
Marty Jackly 318
Kristi Noem 445
ALL VOTERS
Constitutional Amendment Y
Yes 463
No 320
