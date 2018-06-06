There were 834 of th 1,734 registered voters in Potter County who came to the polls on Tuesday, June 5 for the Primary Election. The 48% voter turnout consisted of 178 from Hoven, 561 from Gettysburg, with 95 absentee ballots cast in the election.

Following are the unofficial results from the election.

Potter County Unofficial Primary Election Results

REPUBLICAN

Register of Deeds

Elaine “Dugger” Storkson 501

Sheila Schatz 273

Dist. 1 Commissioner

Bill Frost 106

Cody Nauman 44

US Representative

Neal Tapio 146

Shantel Krebs 202

Dusty Johnson 392

SD Governor

Marty Jackly 318

Kristi Noem 445

ALL VOTERS

Constitutional Amendment Y

Yes 463