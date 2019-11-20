Elementary fall concert Friday, middle and high school Monday

The Gettysburg elementary students will perform their fall concert on Friday, Nov. 22 starting at 7 p.m. in the school gym. It will feature familiar vocal selections by students from kindergarten through fifth grade under the direction of Mrs. Molly McRoberts, along with instrumental selections by the fifth grade band directed by Mr. Walker Rose.

On Monday, Nov. 25, the middle school and high school students will present their concert at the gym starting at 7 p.m. The students are directed by Mr. Rose.

Both concerts are free and the public is invited to attend.