Elwyn Birdsall

Elwyn “Buck” Birdsall, 56, of Onida, SD died at home on March 22 following a short battle with cancer.

Elwyn was born on Nov. 5, 1964 at the Onida Hospital to Harold (Buck) and Nada (Schultz) Birdsall.

He married Maradee Eliason on July 26, 1986.

Elwyn worked at K&K Implement, Sheehan’s, Onida Feeders and Harvest States. More recently he focused on farming and DTS Spraying/Probing Company that he helped establish in 2005.

He is survived by his wife, Maradee Birdsall; daughter, Danielle (Kyle) Rausch, two grandchildren, and sister, Pam.

Elwyn is preceded in death by his parents, and son Alex.

A funeral service was held March 27 at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onida with burial at the Onida City Cemetery under the direction of Isburg Funeral.