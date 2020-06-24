Emergency crews called to accident

Emergency responders from Gettysburg were called to a two vehicle accident not far from the Forest City bridge on US 212 Thursday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. on June 18, where the EMTs and fire department responded to the accident which claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and left a 24-year-old woman with serious injuries.

In a report released from the SD Department of Public Safety, Joseph Skye, who was a passenger in a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the car, Mariah LeBeau of Aberdeen, was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Gettysburg before being airlifted to Sioux Falls with life-threatening injuries. As of Monday afternoon, she was reported to be in stable condition. Neither occupant of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

The car was westbound on US 212 when the vehicle entered a right-turning curve, crossing the center line and colliding with an eastbound 2013 Ford F350 pickup driven by 19-year-old Calen Decker of Gettysburg, who was wearing a seat belt. According to reports, his vehicle was one of four coming up the hill on the Potter County side of the bridge on Hwy 212 when the accident occurred near mile marker 209, 16 miles west of town.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and charges are pending against the drivers. The news release indicated that all information is preliminary at this point. The Potter County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the accident. Emergency crews were on the scene until around 4 a.m.