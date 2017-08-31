Emergency exercise set for Sept. 10

The Potter County emergency management office is organizing a county-wide emergency exercise for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. The event will take place at West Whitlock and will involve emergency crews from Gettysburg, Hoven, Lebanon, and Tolstoy along with the SD Game, Fish and Parks and the Avera Gettysburg Hospital. The incident will involve a mock tornado.

Students are needed as actors for the emergency exercise. Any students willing to participate should contact Emergency Manager Cheryl Sautner at the sheriff’s department by calling 765-9405 or email at sautner2000@yahoo.com. Parental consent is required.

-Molly McRoberts