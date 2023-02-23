Emergency responders and community groups bring drug awareness program to town March 7

Potter County emergency responders and community groups are joining forces to fight drug abuse and bring awareness through the experience of one who has experienced loss.

Longtime KELO TV journalist, Angela Kennecke, will visit the Gettysburg school to share her story and offer hope to families struggling with addiction. Her presentation comes through her personal story of loss.

Emily’s Hope is a program started by Kennecke after her daughter’s death from an opioid overdose. Her goal is to turn heartbreak into action through offering resources available to those facing addiction or drug use.

Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill VanderVorst was instrumental in bringing the program to the community. He said he helped line up the event to not only bring awareness to the community, but to help give back. “In a small county, often if a member of the community is in need of help, they will know the first responder as family or friend,” he said. “The drug crisis doesn’t just target adults, but kids of all ages. Many drugs are disguised as candy and can be fatal.” As little as 2 mg of could prove to be enough to cause a fatality. As a father of teenage boys and a toddler, VanderVorst said he wanted to help spread awareness as much as possible. He said that too often in rural communities, folks may think they are immune from the problem, but that is not the case. “I challenge everyone to take the blinders off, step up, and bring awareness before it’s too late.”

The program is brought to town through the sponsorship of the Gettysburg and Hoven Fire Departments, Gettysburg and Hoven EMTs, Potter County Sheriff Office, Avera Missouri River Health Center, Gettysburg D.A.R.E., City of Gettysburg, and Gettysburg Whitlock Bay Development Corporation.

The program is free and open to the public on Tuesday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at GHS. See the ad below for more details. – MMcR