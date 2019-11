The Gettysburg Police Department reports that an emergency alert text messaging test will be done on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.

The text messages come across cell phones to provide notifications for anything from snow alerts to community events. The local police department has been part of the emergency text message system for just over a year.

Community members may sign up for the free text service by texting 57442 to the number 888777, and watch for the test text on Tuesday.