EMS welcomes community to family fun night at park Monday

National EMS Week is May 20–26. With the help of the Gettysburg Fire Department, the Gettysburg EMTs are hosting a free family friendly event on Monday, May 21 at the baseball diamond at the city park.

The night is kicked off with a hot dog meal from 6-6:45. The obstacle course fun will begin at 6:45 and is open to all ages. Everyone must sign a waiver prior to participating. Forms are available now at the school and mini mall or can be filled out on May 21.

The Gettysburg Police Department will be distributing bicycle helmets to children at the event.

To finish the evening off, the Fire Department will be giving firetruck rides around town.

Local Emergency Services look forward to seeing members of the community for this fun night. For further information, contact EMTs Tember Johnson, Amanda Hepper, or Haley Logan.