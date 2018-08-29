EMT informational meeting Thursday

There are lots of ways you can help the community, and one is by learning the life-saving skills that come with be part of the Gettysburg ambulance service.

Ever wondered how you can become an EMT? An informational meeting will answer any questions you may have on Thursday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Gettysburg Fire Hall. If you have specific questions or want to learn more about the meeting, contact EMT Beth Hamburger at 769-0182.

There is no obligation to take part in the informational meeting. It provides an opportunity to learn more about the emergency service and find out if being part of the EMTs is a good fit for you.

If you have any questions or have ever thought about becoming an EMT, please make plans to attend the meeting on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the fire hall.

-Molly McRoberts