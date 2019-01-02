End of an era…

As the calendar changes to the new year and the Potter County commissioners meet in January, it will be the first time since the late 1980s that a Williams or Worth will not be seated on the board. Bruce Williams was first elected in the 1986 election to represent his district, and Delvin Worth followed in the election of 1988. Williams has served consecutively since that time, and Worth left the board in the early 1990s but was later appointed and has served ever since. Both men retired from the county commission at the end of the meeting on Dec. 27, at which time a proclamation from South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard was read in recognition of the 31 years of service by Williams. Pictured seated are retired commissioners Delvin Worth and Bruce Williams, along with commissioners Bill Frost, Jesse Zweber, and Ken Iverson. Williams’ seat will be filled by Sandy Hagny, who was elected in November. The board will appoint a commissioner to fill the seat vacated by Worth.