The Potter County Commissioners will hold the last meeting of the year on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. on the third floor of the Potter County Courthouse.
The Gettysburg City Council will hold the last meeting of the year on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. in the City Finance Office. Anyone having bills to submit to the city should do so by Dec. 26.
Both meetings are open to the public.
End of year meetings planned
