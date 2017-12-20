End of year meetings planned

By Potter County News | on December 20, 2017

The Potter County Commissioners will hold the last meeting of the year on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. on the third floor of the Potter County Courthouse.
The Gettysburg City Council will hold the last meeting of the year on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. in the City Finance Office. Anyone having bills to submit to the city should do so by Dec. 26.
Both meetings are open to the public.

