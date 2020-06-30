Ephriam ‘Ep’ Sieler, 88, died March 31, 2020 at Avantara St. Cloud in Rapid City, SD.

Celebration of Life Services will be Friday, July 10 at

9:30 a.m. at South Park United Church of Christ in Rapid City with the Rev. Bruce Herrboldt officiating.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 10 from

7-9 p.m. at Luce Funeral Home in Gettysburg, SD.

A second service will be held on Saturday morning, July 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Gettysburg with the Rev. Jeff Adel officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Gettysburg City Cemetery.

