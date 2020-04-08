Ephriam ‘Ep’ Sieler, 88, died March 31, 2020 at Avantara St. Cloud in Rapid City.

Ep was born Nov. 20, 1931 on a farm near Mound City, SD, to August Sieler and Rosa (Lindemann) Sieler. The oldest of six siblings, he grew up on a farm and attended Garfield School through eighth grade. He started high school in Java, but graduated from Eureka High School in 1949. He enlisted in the US Air Force in Sept. 1949 serving time in Texas, Vermont and Korea, returning home in Feb. 1953.

Ep attended Pharmacy School at SDSU graduating in 1957. He married Virginia Knaus in 1955, and together they had two children, Sherman Daniel and Connie Lynn. In 1957-1960, they lived in Spearfish and Lead moving to Gettysburg in Nov. 1960.

In Nov. 1979, he married Jan Goldhahn and together they had one child, Beth Renae.

Ep was the owner-operator of Jones Drug until he sold the store in Feb. 1995, but continued working as a Pharmacist doing relief work for a number of stores in central South Dakota.

Ep married Hilda (Bender) Goehring in Dec. 2002 in Rapid City. They spent much of their time visiting families, and traveling to Germany, Ukraine, Korea, China, as well as other parts of Europe.

During his time in Gettysburg, he worked long and hard for the betterment of the community earning himself many plaques, commendations and awards. He was a member of the South Dakota Pharmacists Association, VFW, American Legion, Germans from Russia Heritage Society, Korean War Veterans Association, Elks, Gettysburg Fire Department, the Football ‘Chain Gang’ for the Gettysburg School District, Ionic Lodge 83, 32 Degree Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Yelduz Shriners, Yelduz Corvettes and the Naja Shriners. Ep was very proud of an additional recent accomplishment when he and his daughter, Beth, established the “Ephriam and Hilda Sieler and Beth and Justin Joachim Scholarship Endowment” to help young Pharmacy students.

Ep will be greatly missed by his wife, Hilda of Rapid City; his children: Sherman ‘Dan’ Sieler of Glendale, AZ, Connie (Norm) Stevens of Sturgis, and Beth (Justin) Joachim of Gettysburg; his grandchildren: Troy (Jessica) Huckins, Tony (Keona) Huckins, Cory (Jamie) McIouth, Tyler (Marissa) Sieler, Peyton Sieler, and Henley, Wren and Hayes Joachim; his great-grandchildren: Lauryn Huckins, Laiden and Trenden Huckins, Karsen and Riley McIouth, and Rosalie and Eloise Sieler; his step-children: Kevin (Becky) Goehring, Barbara (Mark) Steele, and Marie (Mike) Sexe; his step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Corey, Rachael, Melissa, Ryan, Bryce, Kaleb and Olivia; his sister, Sylvia Huber of Eureka; his sisters-in-law: Delores, Janice and Joanie; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Char (Glenn) Klofstad, Buck (Ann) Goldhahn, and Rod (Joyce) Goldhahn, and many nieces and nephews.

Ep was preceded in death by his wife, Jan; his parents, August and Rosa; and his siblings: Delores (infant sister), Lloyd, Victor, and Leo.

Arrangements are pending (contingent on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis) for visitation and services at Kirk Funeral Home as well as Luce Funeral Home in Gettysburg, his final resting place. Please continue to check on Kirk’s website for an announcement of the date and time for Celebration of Life Services.