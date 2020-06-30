Everett F. Tennant, 78 of Sioux Falls, SD died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Ava’s Hospice House. A small family Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD.

Everett Tennant was born on Oct. 31, 1941 to Lloyd and Nellie (Wilkins) Tennant in Gettysburg, SD. He grew up in rural Gettysburg and attended Gettysburg High School.

Everett was united in marriage with JoAnn VanBockel on Oct. 4, 1963. The couple lived in Gettysburg briefly and later made their home in Seneca, SD for the next 47 years.

Everett worked as a ranch hand, diesel mechanic, grain elevator employee and owner before finding his over-the-road passion. He was a truck/flatbed owner operator for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2012.

Everett is survived by his children Twyla (John) Nordquist of Sioux Falls, SD, Terry (Jolynn) Tennant of Yankton, SD, Doug (Tracy) Tennant of Norfolk, NE, Donna (Jerry) Plank of Sioux Falls, SD. Grandchildren Caleb (Dawn) Nordquist, Kaitlyn (Ryan) Rhamy, Garrett and Olivia Tennant, Sutton Tennant, Kyle and Aaron Plank, step-grandchildren Daniel Valandra and Lynette Plank, great-grandchildren Grace, Benaiah and Elijah Nordquist and Judah Plank, brother; Elvin Tennant of Greenwood, Arkansas and eleven nephews and seven nieces.

Everett was preceded in death by his bride of more than 53 years JoAnn, his parents Lloyd and Nellie Tennant, three sisters, his grandson Austin Plank, and five nephews.

To live stream Everett’s Memorial Service follow the link at www.georgeboom.com