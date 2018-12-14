Everyone and his dog visited Santa…

The Potter County Library in Gettysburg hosted the holiday’s biggest celebrity on Saturday, Dec. 8. Santa Claus and his elf, along with one of his “reindeer” visited the library to greet good girls and boys and listen to their wish lists. Around 40 kids and 60 adults stopped by the library, where they were also treated to goodies from the library board. Also helping with the holiday event were library patrons Carson Kirby and Tanner Storer who were home from college, along with Maya Knoble, Steve and Marcy’s dog, who donned antlers to play the part of the reindeer.