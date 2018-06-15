Explosion leaves man injured, facing felony charges

An explosion at a residence near the elementary school in Gettysburg late Saturday night left one person injured and facing felony charges.

According to Gettysburg Chief of Police David Mogard, a call came in around 11:25 p.m. on June 9 of an explosion where emergency crews found 33-year-old Adam Westphal injured at his residence. He was transported for medical attention but returned to Gettysburg early this week, and on Monday was arrested. A complaint filed by Potter County State’s Attorney Craig Smith charged that Westphal committed the offense of possession of destructive device, in which he knowingly possessed a pipe bomb in the garage of his residence in violation of the law. The charge is a Class 4 felony.

Jessica Red Bear, 37, of Eagle Butte was arrested at the scene Saturday night on misdemeanor charges for marijuana ingestion and possession of paraphernalia.

The local fire department, ambulance, county sheriff’s office, DCI, and SD Drug Task Force also responded to the crime scene. The incident continues to be under investigation.

No bond had been set for Westphal as of press time, and additional charges may be added pending further investigation. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Westphal is expected to appear in court on Monday in Potter County.

-Molly McRoberts